Boris Johnson Crowned With Victory

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan focus on the results of yesterday's general elections in the UK. Boris Johnson wins and promises to deliver Brexit.

Guests:

Jamarl Thomas - Progressive Political Commentator | Guest CoHost

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of 21st Century Wire | Tories Win the British Election

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Putin and Zelensky's Meeting

Kit Klarenberg - Investigative journalist documenting state crimes against democracy | Browder's Der Spiegel Complaint

Katie Hopkins - Award-winning documentary filmmaker, columnist, radio talk show host, and bestselling author | The Tories Won!

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | Where Will Labour Go From Here?

Mike Robinson - Editor-in-chief of UKColumn.org | Independence Movements in the UK

Dr. V.A. Shiva - Candidate for Senate In Massachusetts | The Vax Debate

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | The Future for Farage



The Tories and Boris Johnson were victorious in the UK general election. Founder of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen discusses the historic election. Award-winning documentary filmmaker Katie Hopkins is ecstatic that the Tories won and joins the show to gloat. Geopolitical analyst Ian Shilling explains where the Labour party will go from here. Editor-in-chief of UK Column Mike Robinson outlines some of the independent movements happening in the UK. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo discusses the future of Nigel Farage.

The France-Germany-Russia-Ukraine summit meeting in Paris was a small step forward in relieving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Live from Moscow, international relations analyst Mark Sleboda describes what happened at the meeting and what happens next.

Should we be forced to vaccinate to protect those susceptible to certain diseases? The vaccine debate is heating up. A New Jersey bill would remove religious and "personal belief" exemptions for vaccinating kids. Candidate for Senate in Massachusetts Dr. Shiva gives us a scientific explanation of what vaccines do to different people.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com