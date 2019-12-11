Will the Tories Pull Off a Solid Majority?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan get ready for the UK general election tomorrow. All the Members of Parliament forming the House of Commons of the Parliament of the UK are elected.

Guests:

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of independent news website 21st Century Wire | British Election

Karen Kwiatkowski - Farmer, teacher, retired Air Force officer | Afghanistan

Caleb Maupin - Speaker, writer, journalist, and political analyst | Dems vs Russia, Repubs vs China

Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro - Speaker & Author | Executive Order on Jewish Nationality

Danny Sjursen - Retired U.S. Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | Afghanistan

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Putin-Zelensky Meeting



British voters will choose their next government on Thursday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party are vowing to "get Brexit done" while Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party are pledging to increase spending, particularly around health care. Fault Lines cohost Lee Stranahan is covering the election live in London. Founder of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen predicts what will happen.

The United States government's lies, tricks and games are being exposed at every angle. Confidential government documents revealing that senior US officials lied about the war in Afghanistan throughout the 18-year campaign have been released. Retired Air Force officer Karen Kwiatkowski discusses the lies. Retired US Army officer Danny Sjursen gives his perspective. Political analyst Caleb Maupin discusses his article that outlines the current wars the US is creating, Democrats against Russia and Republicans against China.

President Trump is supposed to sign an executive order on Wednesday that defines the Jewish people as a nationality for purposes of federal civil rights law. Apparently, this is to protect Jewish people from anti-Semitism. Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro is a speaker and author who has been on the show many times. He joins the guys to explain his disgust with this order.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have agreed to a "full and comprehensive implementation" of a cease-fire before the end of 2019. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo explains the history and the contents of the agreement.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com