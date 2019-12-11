This is a Bad Day for the FBI

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the 434-page report issued by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz examining the FBI investigation of President Trump's 2016 campaign.

Guests:

Margaret Kimberley - 'Black Agenda Report' Editor and Senior Columnist | IG Report + Impeachment

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | A Process Crime Impeachment

Medea Benjamin - Co-Founder of Human Rights Group Global Exchange and Peace Group 'CODEPINK' | Max Blumenthal Cleared... Medea Benjamin Soon, Too?

Miko Peled - Human Rights Activist and Author of “The General’s Son, Journey of an Israeli in Palestine” and “Injustice, The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five” | Netanyahu's Chances, Attacks in Israel

The highly-anticipated Inspector General's report was issued yesterday. Michael Horowitz concluded that the FBI had an "authorized purpose" when it initiated Crossfire Hurricane. Editor of 'Black Agenda Report' Margaret Kimberley explains what she thinks about that IG report and impeachment. Political cartoonist Ted Rall gives his opinion on the report and impeachment also.

The US government has dropped its "simple assault" charge against journalist Max Blumenthal. Cofounder of peace group 'CodePink' Medea Benjamin faces similar bogus charges. She joins the guys to discuss the status of her case and how it relates to Max Blumenthal.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Likud will hold primaries for the party leadership if a new election is called, answering the call of activists and potential challengers who had urged him to hold a vote. Human rights activist Miko Peled explains the state of Israel.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com