Corbyn's Final Election Push Gets Under Way

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan focus on the UK General election that's happening in 3 days. Co-host Lee Stranahan is reporting live from London covering the elections.

Guests:

Stephen Lendman - Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | International Politics

Annette Bosworth - Internal Medicine Physician | Can You Fight the Flu With Fasts and Keto?

Larry Johnson - Former CIA Analyst | The Anatomy of the Coup

Vanessa Beeley - International Investigative Journalist | Hit Piece Against Vanessa

Ryan Cristian - Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond | Israel, Iran, & Bolivia

Jeremy Corbyn is promising Britain voters that a labour government would generate money for them. Corbyn's goal is to prevent Boris Johnson from a majority at the 2019 UK General Election. Geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman gives us an update on what is currently taking place. Fault Lines cohost Lee Stranahan is reporting live from London.

Fasting and the ketogenic diet may have more benefits other than losing weight. Internal medicine physician Dr. Annette Bosworth explains the advantages of fasting and allowing your body to enter the state of ketosis when you have the flu.

There is a coup happening within the United States government right now. This coup started a long time ago. Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson explains the internal workings of a coup. International investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley is experiencing an attack of her own from the Huffington Post. She joins the show to explain the situation.

Many independent journalists agree the impeachment inquiry is an attempt to remove Trump from office for violations that do not exist, rather than impeach him on his real violations such as war crimes because those crimes, everyone in Congress is guilty of as well. Founder of The Last American Vagabond Ryan Cristian gives examples of foreign policy that Trump should be held accountable for.

