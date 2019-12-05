Oh Please Nancy, The Impeachment Inquiry is Rubbish

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the impeachment inquiry. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will ask the Chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment.

Guests:

Ross Ashcroft - Filmmaker, Broadcaster, and the Co-Founder of Renegade Inc. | Browder

Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource The Truth | Impeachment

Danny Sjursen - Retired U.S. Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | Humanity Is Riding to Delusion

Annette Bosworth - Internal Medicine Physician and former South Dakota senatorial candidate | The AMA's Stance on Conversion Therapy

Scott Ritter - Former U.N. weapons inspector | The ‘Whistleblower’ and the Politicization of Intelligence



Bill Browder is the CEO and co-founder of Hermitage Capital Management, which at one time was the largest foreign portfolio investor in Russia. He is seen as a political activist and philanthropist by the uninformed world, but he is a fraud. Co-founder of Renegade Inc. Ross Ashcroft joins the show for the first time to discuss Browder.

The impeachment inquiry is officially moving forward. Founder of Crowdsource the Truth Jason Goodman explains what has been happening and what's next. Former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter is a big name in politics. He gives his perspective on the whistleblower. Retired US Army Officer Danny Sjursen discusses the stance of politics today.

Conversion therapy is a huge deal right now. Conversion therapy is the pseudoscientific practice of trying to change an individual's sexual orientation from homosexual or bisexual to heterosexual using psychological or spiritual interventions. Internal medicine physician Dr. Annette Bosworth educates us on exactly what it is and the American Medical Association's stance.

