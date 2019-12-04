Bye Bye Kamala, Can't Say We're Sad to See You Go

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss Senator Kamala Harris dropping out of the Democratic race. Harris told supporters that her campaign lacks the financial resources to continue.

Guests:

Jamarl Thomas - Progressive Political Commentator | Guest Co-Host

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | NATO and Mike Luckovich's Russian Cartoon

Jim Hoft - Founder of TheGatewayPundit.com | Kamala Harris Drops Out

Tim Canova - Law Professor & Future Candidate for Congress in Florida | Kamala Harris Drops Out

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | NATO and Kamala Harris

Mike Luckovich is an editorial cartoonist who released an extremely disturbing piece that depicts Russians, generally, as best friends with racists and nazis. This cartoon makes it very clear the anti-Russian hysteria has spiraled completely out of control. International relations analyst Mark Sleboda outlines the problems with this picture.

The NATO meeting is wrapping up today and has been quite the spectacle. Progressive political commentator and future Sputnik host Jamarl Thomas joins the guys as a guest host and explains the events that have unfolded at the NATO meeting. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo gives his take on the meeting.

In other major news, Senator Kamala Harris has officially dropped out of the Democratic race. Founder of The Gateway Pundit Jim Hoft gives his opinion on the final straw. Future candidate for Congress in Florida Tim Canova explains the candidate process.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com