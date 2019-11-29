Did Bellingcat Fabricate Evidence to Slander a Journalist?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan interview Dilyana Gaytandzhieva, an independent investigative journalist suing Bellingcat, an online investigation organization headed by Eliot Higgins.

Guests:

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Syria

Gordon Dimmack - Independent Media Reporter | British Politics

Dilyana Gaytandzhieva - Independent Investigative Journalist | Suing Bellingcat Over Bulgarian Arms Trafficking Lies

Dr. Annette Bosworth - Internal Medicine Physician | Getting Back On Keto

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | The Week's News

The war in Syria has been going on for nearly nine years. Newly released drone footage shows the destruction caused to towns and cities. A political commentator Maram Susli discusses the status of the war. Geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman gives his perspective on the latest in foreign policy.

British politics is unpredictable and seeming more and more undemocratic. An independent media reporter Gordon Dimmack talks about the status of Brexit. An independent investigative journalist Dilyana Gaytandzhieva explains her lawsuit against the UK organization Bellingcat.

After Thanksgiving, getting back on the healthy eating track can be difficult. An internal medicine physician Dr. Annette Bosworth gives us some tips on how to get back on the ketogenic diet.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com