Truth From The Headquarters of the Real Resistance

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan take on the unfolding scandal at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons. Two whistleblowers from the OPCW allege top officials suppressed Syria's chemical evidence.

Guests:

Margaret Kimberley - 'Black Agenda Report' Editor and Senior Columnist | Impeachment & Revitalizing American Politics

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of independent news website 21st Century Wire | The OPCW Whistleblower & World Politics

Mark Frost - Economist and Professor | How Will America Deal With Its Debt?

Larry Johnson - Writer and Former CIA Analyst | The Horowitz Report & The Coup

Democratic Representative Brenda Lawrence, a prominent supporter of Kamala Harris, abruptly announced Sunday that she no longer saw any "value" in the impeachment inquiry. Editor of 'Black Agenda Report' Margaret Kimberley discusses how American politics can be revitalized. Founder of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen widens the scope to discuss world politics, including the OPCW scandal.

America has a debt problem that includes mortgages, credit cards, student loans, and other forms. Economist Mark Frost joins the show to explain his perspective on the root of the problem and how it might be fixed.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced his long-awaited report on alleged government surveillance abuses against a member of the Trump campaign would be released in a matter of weeks. Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson understands this process thoroughly. He describes what is likely to be in the report.

