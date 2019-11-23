Bolivia Is Experiencing a Classic Takeover

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the coup attempts happening right now. The coup in Bolivia is the most prevalent.

Guests:

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | Netanyahu, China, and the Bolivian Coup

Tyler Nixon - Scholar of the JFK Assassination and Legal Counsel to Roger Stone | Kennedy & LBJ

Jefferson Morley - Author of "The Ghost: The Secret Life of CIA Spymaster James Jesus Angleton" | The CIA, JFK, and the Deep State

Lucy Komisar - Investigative journalist focusing on corporate and financial corruption | Magnitsky, Browder, and Assange

Netanyahu has been indicted and Bolivia is experiencing a classic takeover. Geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman explains the big stories in foreign affairs. Author Jefferson Morley explains the CIA's history of supporting regime change, including the JFK assassination. Scholar of the JFK assassination Tyler Nixon goes deep into the details of JFK and talks about his client Roger Stone's current battle with the Deep State.

The rape charges in Sweden against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange have been dropped. Investigative journalist focusing on corporate and financial corruption Lucy Komisar gives us an update on Assange, Browder, and the Magnitsky act.

