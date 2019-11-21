What’s More Boring: Democratic Debates or Impeachment Hearings?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan go through key moments in last night's Democratic debates. The fifth Democratic debate took place last night in Atlanta.

Guests:

Jamarl Thomas - Progressive Political Commentator | Special Guest Co-Host

Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro - Speaker and Author | Israel's Anti-Judaic Militarism

Dr. Annette Bosworth - Internal Medicine Physician | Dangers of Vaping

Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | Libertarian Populism

Niko House - Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist, Founder and CEO of the 'MCSC Network' | Last Night's Debates

Dr. Bill Honigman - Emergency Room Doctor & Progressive Healthcare Activist | Last Night's Debates

The Trump Administration declared that the US does not consider Israeli settlements in the West Bank a violation of international law. Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro joins the guys to talk about the history and implications of this decision.

The American Medical Association called for an immediate ban on all electronic cigarettes and vaping devices. An internal medicine physician Dr. Annette Bosworth explains the dangers of vaping.

This week has been politically action-packed between the impeachment hearings and last night's fifth Democratic debate. Progressives Jamarl Thomas, Niko House, and Dr. Bill Honigman all come on at the same time to discuss the debates. Libertarian Daniel McAdams talks about it from his political view.

