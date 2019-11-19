Day Three at the Impeachment Theater

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan focus on the third day of the public impeachment hearings. Questioning is likely to center on the July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky.

Guests:

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of independent news website 21st Century Wire | The Surprisingly Small Cast at the Heart of Today's News

Randi Nord - Co-Founder of Geopolitics Alert & Contributor at MintPress News | Yemen & the Houthis

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Impeachment Theater

John Kiriakou - Cohost of 'Loud and Clear' | News of the Day

The impeachment hearings continue today. Founder of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen gives his opinion on what we can expect from today's hearings. Ted Rall, a political cartoonist, discusses the hearings. Later in the show, John Kiriakou, cohost of Loud and Clear, breaks down all of the different people involved.

Yemen's Houthi rebels seized a Saudi Arabian ship in the Red Sea. A contributor at Mint Press News Randi Nord explains the current status of the situation.

