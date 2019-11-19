Day Three at the Impeachment Theater

Guests:
Patrick Henningsen - Founder of independent news website 21st Century Wire | The Surprisingly Small Cast at the Heart of Today's News
Randi Nord - Co-Founder of Geopolitics Alert & Contributor at MintPress News | Yemen & the Houthis
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Impeachment Theater
John Kiriakou - Cohost of 'Loud and Clear' | News of the Day
The impeachment hearings continue today. Founder of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen gives his opinion on what we can expect from today's hearings. Ted Rall, a political cartoonist, discusses the hearings. Later in the show, John Kiriakou, cohost of Loud and Clear, breaks down all of the different people involved.
Yemen's Houthi rebels seized a Saudi Arabian ship in the Red Sea. A contributor at Mint Press News Randi Nord explains the current status of the situation.
