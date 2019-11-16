What Did Medea Benjamin Do?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan interview Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Human Rights group Code Pink. She was choked and almost arrested for protesting.

Guests:

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of independent news website 21st Century Wire | Hong Kong & The Deep State Coup

Medea Benjamin - Co-Founder of Human Rights Group Global Exchange and Peace Group 'CODEPINK' | Arrested

Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | How Not To Be A CIA Propagandist

Larry Johnson - Writer and Former CIA Analyst | More On The CIA's Trump Task Force

Ryan Cristian - Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond | The Bolivian Coup

An innocent, 70-year-old streetcleaner in the middle of the Hong Kong protests was brutally killed by protestors. News outlets are not covering this. A Hong Kong official was attacked in London. Founder of 21st Century Wire discusses the latest events. Medea Benjamin, co-founder of 'CodePink' was nearly arrested for allegedly assaulting Debbie Wasserman Schultz, but in reality, she was just holding up a sign. Medea comes on the show to explain what happened.

As the impeachment hearings continue, many insiders see this as a coup against Trump. The executive director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' Daniel McAdams discusses his article, "How Not to be a CIA Propagandist." Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson comes on the show to talk about the impeachment inquiry. A coup has successfully overthrown the Bolivian elected president. Founder of The Last American Vagabond Ryan Cristian explains that situation.

