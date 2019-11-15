Was Yesterday's Impeachment Move a Flop?

Guests:
Peter Lavelle - Host of CrossTalk on RT, American journalist | What Impeachment is Really About
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | Will Brexit Leave Britain A 'Second-Rate Nation'?
Jim Hoft - Founder of the Gateway Pundit | Impeachment
Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Brexit, Farage, & The Impeachment Push
Whitney Webb - Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Epstein
The impeachment hearings are moving along on the Hill. So far, nothing valuable has come from it. The host of CrossTalk Peter Lavelle gives his opinion on impeachment. Founder of the Gateway Pundit Jim Hoft discusses his recent article about the impeachment inquiry.
Brexit is still up in the air. Geopolitical analyst Ian Shilling talks about the comment from Donald Tusk that Brexit will leave the UK a 'second-rate player'. Publisher of Gold Goats 'n Guns Tom Luongo gives his opinion.
Pre-crime policing is technology for law enforcement to determine if someone will commit a crime. Staff writer at Mint Press News Whitney Webb discusses the extremely controversial system.
