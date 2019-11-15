Was Yesterday's Impeachment Move a Flop?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the impeachment hearings happening on the Hill this week. Millions of Americans are watching the testimonies.

Guests:

Peter Lavelle - Host of CrossTalk on RT, American journalist | What Impeachment is Really About

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | Will Brexit Leave Britain A 'Second-Rate Nation'?

Jim Hoft - Founder of the Gateway Pundit | Impeachment

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Brexit, Farage, & The Impeachment Push

Whitney Webb - Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Epstein

The impeachment hearings are moving along on the Hill. So far, nothing valuable has come from it. The host of CrossTalk Peter Lavelle gives his opinion on impeachment. Founder of the Gateway Pundit Jim Hoft discusses his recent article about the impeachment inquiry.

Brexit is still up in the air. Geopolitical analyst Ian Shilling talks about the comment from Donald Tusk that Brexit will leave the UK a 'second-rate player'. Publisher of Gold Goats 'n Guns Tom Luongo gives his opinion.

Pre-crime policing is technology for law enforcement to determine if someone will commit a crime. Staff writer at Mint Press News Whitney Webb discusses the extremely controversial system.

