Is Le Mesurier an Epstein?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan layout the deaths of White Helmets founder James Le Mesurier and Jeffrey Epstein. The facts regarding both deaths cannot be ignored.

Guests:

Vanessa Beeley - International Investigative Journalist | White Helmets Founder Found Dead

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of independent news website 21st Century Wire | Bolivian President Pushed Out of Office

Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource The Truth | No DNA Verification of Epstein

Niko House - Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist, Founder and CEO of the 'MCSC Network' | Tulsi's Suit Against Hillary

Mikhaila Peterson - Proponent of the Lion Diet | The Carnivore Diet

John Walsh - Former Professor of Physiology and Cellular Neuroscience at a Massachusetts Medical School | Venezuela and Hong Kong

The British founder of White Helmets James Le Mesurier was found dead in Turkey. He was a former agent of Britain's MI6. He was found on the street near his home. Investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley explains the details and similarities to Jeffrey Epstein. Founder of Crowdsource the Truth Jason Goodman outlines the latest details on the suspicious death of Jeffrey Epstein.

Bolivian President Evo Morales announced he was stepping down from power. The nation's first indigenous leader was met with constant protests following his October 20th presidential election win. He says he was forced out by a coup. Founder of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen discusses the story and the uprising of coups. Founder of the MCSC Network Niko House talks about the aggression Tulsi Gabbard has been facing in her own political position.

Fault Lines is very interested in learning about the latest in the health world. Mikhaila Peterson is a leading voice of the Lion Diet. She joins the show for the first time to describe the carnivore diet. Former Professor of Physiology and Cellular Neuroscience John Walsh is also a first-time guest. He gives his opinion on Venezuela and Hong Kong.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com