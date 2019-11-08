Why Can't People Say the Alleged Whistleblower's Name?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about the backlash people are receiving for saying the alleged whistleblower's name. Facebook is wiping posts and Twitter is blocking tweets that mention his name.

Guests:

David Lugo - Producer, Writer, and Director | An Unheard Witness in Roger Stone's Case

Elbert Guillory - Former member of both the Louisiana state Senate and Louisiana House of Representatives | Kanye

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | The State of the Syrian War

Mark Frost - Economist and Professor | US-China Trade Progress

John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer | Mark Zaid

Roger Stone is the latest victim in the war between the deep state and President Trump. David Lugo is a name that has shown up multiple times throughout this case. He comes on the show to discuss the status of the Roger Stone trial. Former CIA officer John Kiriakou outlines why he has concluded that his former attorney Mark Zaid, who is also the attorney of the Ukraine call whistleblower, works for the FBI.

Kanye West is known for shaking up the media with his controversial interviews. The latest refers to the black community, politics, and brainwashing. Former Louisiana Senator Elbert Guillory comments on the controversy.

Even though the Trump Administration has been very controversial, the argument could be made that this is one of the most transparent administrations the country has elected. Geopolitical analyst Maram Susli updates us on the Syrian oil fields and what President Trump has been saying. Economist Mark Frost gives us an update on the highly publicised US-China trade war.

