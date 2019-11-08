Trump Addresses the Coup Against Him

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss Trump calling out CNN and the coup against him at his rally. Disturbing tweets from November 2017 by the attorney representing the whistleblower at the center of the impeachment inquiry have surfaced.

Guests:

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | Bercow Steps Down from British Parliament

Annette Bosworth - Internal Medicine Physician and former South Dakota senatorial candidate | How Does Keto Change How We Exercise?

Caleb Maupin - Speaker, writer, journalist, and political analyst | The History of Neoliberal Thought

Jason Goodman - founder of Crowdsource The Truth | Epstein & Assange

Dave Feldman - Citizen scientist | What Do We Get Wrong About Cholesterol?

John Bercow stepped down as Speaker of the House of Commons. Shortly thereafter, he referred to Brexit as UK's biggest mistake since the second world war. A resident of the UK and geopolitical analyst Ian Shilling discusses the status of Brexit.

The keto diet is becoming very popular. Understanding how carbohydrates affect the body is key. Internal medicine physician Annette Bosworth explains how keto affects our exercise. Citizen scientist Dave Feldman is also an expert in keto. He gives his perspective on the importance of understanding cholesterol.

People are having more discussions about the effectiveness of various political ideologies, such as socialism, capitalism, and communism. Political analyst Caleb Maupin debates with the guys. The founder of Crowdsource The Truth Jason Goodman discusses what happens to people like Jeffrey Epstein and Julian Assange in our current political structure.

