The Epstein Story Was Killed by Elites

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the video released by Project Veritas of the ABC reporter talking about Jeffrey Epstein. Apparently, the story was killed by Buckingham Palace.

Guests:

Laith Marouf - Senior Consultant at the Community Media Advocacy Centre | Protests in Lebanon

Stephen Lendman - Author and Geopolitical Analyst | Lies About Iran

Larry Johnson - Writer and Former CIA Analyst | The DNC's Collusion With The Deep State

Kit Klarenberg - Investigative journalist documenting state crimes against democracy | Integrity Initiative Updates

Russell Verney - Executive Director of Project Veritas | ABC's Epstein Coverup

Lebanese protestors have coordinated multiple anti-government protests. They are staging sit-ins and surrounding government institutions in the capital. First-time guest Laith Marouf is a journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon. He illustrates what is happening there. Geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman outlines his opinion on events happening in Iran.

Yesterday, former CIA officer Phil Giraldi discussed a ground-breaking article exposing the Deep State. The author of that article is former CIA analyst Larry Johnson and he joins the show to discuss it. Investigative journalist Kit Klarenberg gives us an update on the Integrity Initiative.

Project Veritas dropped a video of an ABC reporter saying on a hot microphone shocking information regarding the suppression of the Jeffrey Epstein story. The executive director of Project Veritas Russell Verney comes on the show to explain what has happened since the drop.

