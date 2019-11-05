The Deep State Versus Roger Stone

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan address the hypocrisy driving the criminal trial of Lee and Trump's friend Roger Stone. Jury selection starts today as Stone is accused of witness tampering and lying to Congress.

Guests:

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Khodorkovsky, Soros, Browder: The Plundering of Russia

Phil Giraldi - Former CIA Case Officer and Army Intelligence Officer | The CIA's Russiagate Push: What's A Task Force?

Dr. Bill Honigman - Emergency Room Doctor & Progressive Healthcare Activist | Medicare in the 2020 Primaries

Carmine Sabia - Writer & Managing Editor at TheFederalistPapers.org | The Battle Over Impeachment

The history of superpower Russia is not perfect, but it is imperative to understand the roles of the key players, especially dangerous ones. An international relations analyst Mark Sleboda outlines the history of Khodorkovsky, Soros, and Browder. Former CIA case officer Phil Giraldi addresses Russiagate and the deep state.

Bipartisanship seems to be very weak right now, however, there are some issues voters from all sides might agree on. Progressive healthcare activist Dr. Bill Honigman talks about a very controversial 2020 democratic presidential election issue, Medicare for All. Managing editor at The Federalist Papers Carmine Sabia discusses major issues on the right including impeachment.

