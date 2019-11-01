Lucy Komisar: 'Eight Lies in Just Five Opening Lines'

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan focus on MSM's false narratives. Lee has relentlessly reported on the questionable activities of Bill Browder but a recent London Times oped leans the other way.

Guests:

Stephen Lendman - Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | Russia-Bashing

Niko House - Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist, Founder and CEO of the 'MCSC Network' | Tulsi, Epstein, and the Deep State

Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | Syrian Oil Field Occupation

Lucy Komisar - Investigative Journalist focusing on corporate and financial corruption | Browder & Assange

Yesterday the New York Times put out an article reporting that Facebook removed three Russian-backed influence networks on its site that were aimed at African countries including Mozambique, Cameroon, Sudan, and Libya. Geopolitical analyst Stephen Lendman discusses his article that addresses the non-stop Russia-bashing by MSM. The founder of the 'MCSC Network' Niko House gives his perspective on similar attacks against Tulsi Gabbard.

The United States government seems fixated on Syria's oil fields. Daniel McAdams, the executive director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity', outlines what is happening with the Syrian oil fields.

Lee has been covering Bill Browder, Julian Assange, and more MSM neglected stories for years. Finally, reporters are noticing Bill Browder, some defending him and others exposing him. Investigative journalist Lucy Komisar talks about her recent article "London Times Runs Fake Browder Opinion Piece."

