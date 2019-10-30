House of Representatives Voting on Thursday to Formalize the Impeachment Inquiry

Guests:
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | Brexit Backoff and Delayed Election
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Impeachment and Dem Politics
Yaakov Shapiro - Speaker & Author | Israel
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer & Co-Host of “Loud and Clear” | Blumenthal Arrest
Brexit is deadlocked. The United Kingdom was supposed to leave the European Union on October 31st but that date has changed. Our on-the-ground UK guest Ian Shilling explains what is happening with the Brexit date and elections.
The House of Representatives is voting on Thursday to formalize the impeachment inquiry. Political cartoonist Ted Rall joins the guys to discuss whether this inquiry is justified.
Israel is a point of contention among many people. Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro, an author, gives his perspective.
Max Blumenthal has been arrested for some interesting allegations. Former CIA officer and co-host of 'Loud and Clear' John Kiriakou outlines the incident.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)