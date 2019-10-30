House of Representatives Voting on Thursday to Formalize the Impeachment Inquiry

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the continued impeachment drama. The House will vote on Thursday to formalize the impeachment inquiry.

Guests:

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher & Blogger | Brexit Backoff and Delayed Election

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Impeachment and Dem Politics

Yaakov Shapiro - Speaker & Author | Israel

John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer & Co-Host of “Loud and Clear” | Blumenthal Arrest

Brexit is deadlocked. The United Kingdom was supposed to leave the European Union on October 31st but that date has changed. Our on-the-ground UK guest Ian Shilling explains what is happening with the Brexit date and elections.

The House of Representatives is voting on Thursday to formalize the impeachment inquiry. Political cartoonist Ted Rall joins the guys to discuss whether this inquiry is justified.

Israel is a point of contention among many people. Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro, an author, gives his perspective.

Max Blumenthal has been arrested for some interesting allegations. Former CIA officer and co-host of 'Loud and Clear' John Kiriakou outlines the incident.

