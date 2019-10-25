Fighting the Russiagate Origins

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Garland Nixon and guest host Jamarl Thomas discuss the Justice Department elevating the administrative probe into the origins of Russiagate to a criminal inquiry.

Guests:

Jamarl Thomas - Progressive Political Commentator | Guest Co-Host

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | The Real Motive Behind Russiagate

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Democrat's Primaries & Policy

Karen Kwiatkowski - Farmer, Teacher, Retired Air Force Officer | The Instrumental Persecution of Assange

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | The State of the Syrian Conflict & Lebanese Protests



The Justice Department has elevated the status of an administrative probe into the origins of the Russia investigation to a criminal inquiry. Mark Sleboda, an international relations analyst, defines the motive behind Russiagate. Jamarl Thomas, a progressive political commentator, gives his input on Russiagate.

Everyone is waiting to see who will be the democratic nominee. Political cartoonist Ted Rall outlines each candidate's stance and policy proposals.

Julian Assange is still dealing with persecution at an extremely high level. Retired Air Force officer Karen Kwiatkowski explains why she thinks Assange is being treated so harshly.

The Syrian conflict is intensifying daily. Geopolitical analyst Maram Susli gives us a native perspective on the state of Syria.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com