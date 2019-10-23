What is Going on in Syria?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan talk about the current status of Syria. Russia is involved now, negotiating with Turkey and deploying Russian troops to the Turkey-Syria border.

Guests:

Gordon Dimmack - Independent Media Reporter | Reporting from the Assange Hearing

Eva Bartlett - Independent Writer & Journalist | Life in Damascus

Danny Sjursen - Retired U.S. Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | Syria Vote Hypocrisy

James Kunstler - Contributor for Consortium News | Protecting the 'Whistleblower'

Elijah Magnier - Contributor for Global Research | Winners and Losers in the Turkish Attack on Syria

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Syria and Brexit

Julian Assange appeared in court in London to delay his US extradition case but was rejected. Independent media reporter Gordon Dimmack explains the purpose of the hearing, the outcome, and what will happen now. James Kunstler, a contributor for Consortium News, talks about the fake whistleblowers and the protection they receive while real whistleblowers like Assange are persecuted.

The Kurds are in the middle of deals between Russia and Turkey. Former history instructor at West Point, Danny Sjursen, discusses what was voted on in Syria. Elijah Magnier, a contributor for Global Research, lists the winners and losers in the conflict. Publisher of the Gold Goats n' Guns newsletter Tom Luongo gives his take on Syria.

