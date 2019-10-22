Today is "Blog About Brett Kimberlin Day"

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan outline Brett Kimberlin's history. Additionally, they explain the connections between the convicted felon and the Clintons.

Guests:

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of Independent News Website 21st Century Wire | The Latest on Brexit

Philip Giraldi - Former Case Officer for the CIA | Tulsi

John Hoge - Author & Audio Engineer | Kimberlin



The United Kingdom is supposed to exit the European Union on October 31st. The process is complicated due to deals, extensions, and politics. Patrick Henningsen, the founder of 21st Century Wire, gives us the latest update on Brexit and Boris Johnson.

Tulsi Gabbard has been under attack by Hillary Clinton and many political figures have come to her defense. Philip Giraldi, a former case officer for the CIA, discusses why Hillary is pushing the lie that Tulsi is being groomed by Russia. As today is "Blog About Brett Kimberlin Day", author John Hoge comes back on the show to explain why Hillary Clinton should be answering questions about her connection to the speedway bomber.

