What Was Your Take on the Debates?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan focus on last night's Democratic Presidential Debate. Oddly, not one candidate went after Joe Biden regarding Ukraine.

Niko House - Founder and CEO of the 'MCSC Network' | Last Night's Debates

Caleb Maupin - Political Analyst | The Debates and Syria

Michael Nevradakis - Editor of Hellenic Insider | Macedonia's Name Change

Chris Garaffa - Technologist and Member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation | Protecting Yourself and Your Kids Online

Daniel McAdams - Executive Director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' | Syria

Last night was the Democratic Presidential Debates. Tulsi Gabbard was brought back to the stage after being excluded from the last one. Political activist Niko House gives a recap of the night. Caleb Maupin, a political analyst, discusses his favorite moments of the debate.

Greece is a beautiful place with very interesting politics. There is an ongoing battle for the name "Macedonia". The editor of Hellenic Insider Michael Nevradakis gives the history and current status of the name change dispute.

Cybersecurity is a growing industry and a necessary skill for families to learn. Technologist Chris Garaffa explains ways that you can protect your family and children online.

The drama in Syria is far from over. The executive director of the 'Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity' Daniel McAdams outlines his views on the situation.

