Will There Ever Be Peace in the Middle East?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan focus on the conflict in the Middle East. Right now the future of the Kurds is unknown.

Guests:

Mindia Gavasheli - Editor at Sputnik Radio | Will Russia Broker a Yemeni Ceasefire?

Vanessa Beeley - International Investigative Journalist | News from Damascus

John Shipton - Julian Assange's Father | Julian Assange's Life and Work

Kani Xulam - Director of the American Kurdish Information Network | The Kurds and Assad

Danny Sjursen - Retired U.S. Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | Soldiers In A Time of Coup

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Syria's Future

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Saudi Arabia for the first time in over a decade. He is signing oil agreements and discussing Saudi Arabia's ongoing battle with Iran. The editor at Sputnik Radio in Washington, DC Mindia Gavashelli is in Abu Dhabi covering the talks and comes on the show to outline exactly what is happening.

Syria is the Mainstream Media's foreign policy focus right now. Live from Damascus, international investigative journalist Vanessa Beeley shares her on-the-ground perspective. Director of the American Kurdish Information Network, Kani Xulam, explains his views on the issue. Geopolitical analyst Maram Susli outlines her research.

Julian Assange is still being held in prison, maybe because he holds information that could clarify some of the biggest news stories. Aside from his great work, he is a son. His father, John Shipton, is interviewed about Assange's life and future.

Some people believe we are in the midst of an attempted coup against President Trump. Retired US Army Officer Danny Sjursen explains how the military and soldiers operate in this type of political climate.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com