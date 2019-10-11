The DNC Primaries

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan focus on the Democratic Presidential Primaries. Many people are questioning the election process and who to trust.

Guests:

Cynthia McKinney - Former Member of Congress | The Rigged DNC Primaries

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | News of the Day

Niko House - Founder of the 'MCSC Network' | Tulsi at the Debates

Larry Sanger - Co-Founder of Wikipedia | The Problem with Wikipedia

Whitney Webb - Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Ari Ben-Menashe and Epstein



As we approach the DNC primaries, people are getting skeptical of the integrity of the system. A former member of Congress Cynthia McKinney discusses how the primaries are rigged. Niko House, a political analyst and friend of Tulsi Gabbard, talks about Gabbard's position regarding the debates.

There is still a lot of lingering news in the headlines. Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist Ted Rall hangs out with the guys to outline his perspective on various news stories. One of the stories that seem to be fading is Epstein. Whitney Webb, a staff writer at Mint Press News, gives us an update on her research regarding the Epstein circle.

Wikipedia is a knowledge source, whether you like it or not. The co-founder of Wikipedia, Larry Sanger, discusses the problems that exist with the platform.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com