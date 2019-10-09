Multiple Views on the US Troops Withdrawal

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan open the floor to different perspectives regarding the US pulling troops from the Syrian border. The Kurds will be left to fend for themselves, but the troops could come home.

Guests:

Eva Bartlett - Independent Writer & Journalist | Making Sense of Ukraine, Crimea, and the Donetsk People's Republic

Maram Susli - Political Commentator and Geopolitical Analyst | Will The US Actually Be Leaving Syria?

Ray McGovern - Former CIA Officer & Political Activist | What's Really At Stake with the 'Whistleblower' Coup

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst & Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | Syria, Ukraine, and Other Flashpoints

The Crimea situation is very complicated. Hardly any news sources cover the truth, let alone the issues that really matter. Stellar journalist Eva Bartlett joins Lee and Garland to make sense of Ukraine. Former CIA Officer Ray McGovern gives us an insider perspective on the 'whistleblower' coup that is taking place right now.

The US troops leaving the northern border of Syria will open up the floodgates. There are many consequences that will ensue, both positive and negative. Maram Susli, famously known as Syria Girl, is back to give her commentary on how this should be handled. Geopolitical analyst Tom Luongo offers his perspective on the situation.

