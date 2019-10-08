US Troops Pulled From Northern Syrian Border

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan focus on the breaking news that the US is withdrawing troops from the Syria-Turkey border. It seems as though Trump is no longer concerned with brokering peace between the two countries.

Guests:

Bill Binney - Former Technical Director at the NSA | Ukraine

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | Turkey and The Kurds

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of 21st Century Wire | The Consequences of a Brexit Extension

Kani Xulam - Director of the American Kurdish Information Network | Syria, Turkey, and the Kurds

The Ukraine-Biden drama continues as the Politico article by Kenneth Vogel circulates. Ron Johnson was on Meet the Press with Chuck Todd and the discussion got heated. Bill Binney, the former technical director at the NSA, lays out the facts.

The breaking news on Sunday was Trump withdrawing troops from the border of Syria that is adjacent to Turkey. International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda explains exactly what that means for the Kurds. Kani Xulam, the director of the American Kurdish Information Network, outlines the backstory to the conflict between Syria and Turkey.

Boris Johnson and Brexit are coming up on the October 31st deadline. Patrick Henningsen, the founder of 21st Century Wire, gives us an update and explanation of what is happening in the UK.

