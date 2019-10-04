Campaign Season is Hotter Than Ever

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan interview two candidates running for Congress, one in Massachusetts, the other in Florida. They discuss climate change and the corruption with the Democratic party.

Guests:

Vanessa Beeley - International Investigative Journalist | Syrian CIA Front Company

Dr. Annette Bosworth - Internal Medicine Physician | Allergies and Immunity

Dr. V.A. Shiva - Candidate for Senate in Massachusetts | Why Trump is Right to Leave the Paris Accord

Tim Canova - Law Professor and Future Candidate for Congress in Floria | Will Democrats' Impeachment Push Help Them with Trump?

The Syrian war has been going on for years. Many of the conflicts happening in the Arab countries are not covered at all by the media. Vanessa Beeley is an international investigative journalist who discusses her research on Syria CIA front company "Hala Systems".

There are a few times of the year when everyone is coughing, sneezing, and scratching their eyes. Dr. Annette Bosworth outlines allergies and multiple ways we can naturally treat ourselves.

The discussion of climate change has exploded since the young girl gave a speech at the UN General Assembly. Dr. V.A. Shiva has four degrees from MIT and a very impressive resume outside of that. He is also running for Senate in Massachusetts. He joins the show to give his mathematical perspective on climate change.

As we progress into campaigning season, Democrats are pulling out all the stops to prevent Trump from a second term. Tim Canova knows first-hand the corruption that takes place during elections. He is running for Congress in Florida and expresses his views on the impeachment move.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com