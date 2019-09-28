Is Trump Keeping His Promise to Drain The Swamp?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan dive deeper into the corruption involving Ukraine. The Deep State is attempting to use the transcript as a weapon against Trump.

Guests:

Piers Robinson - Co-Director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies | Pompeo's Heavy-Handed Syrian Misdirection

Kani Xulam - Director of the American Kurdish Information Network | Kurdish Resistance and Literary Censorship

Daniel Lazare - Journalist and Author | Deep State Madness in the Ukrainian Impeachment Scandal

Mark Frost - Economics Professor | What is Modern Monetary Theory?

Igor Lopatonok - Director of 'Ukraine on Fire' | The Establishment Lied About Ukraine, But What Actually Happened?

Natalie McGill - Correspondent on Redacted Tonight | The Culprits of Japan's Nuclear Catastrophe... Were Acquitted?

John Kiriakou - CIA Whistleblower and Co-Host of 'Loud and Clear' | CIA 'Whistleblowing' As Orchestrated Op

Mike Pompeo's affairs is a frequent topic on the show. His role in the chaos in the Middle East should not be ignored. Piers Robinson, the co-director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies, talks about Pompeo's Syrian accusations. Kani Xulam, the director of the American Kurdish Information Network, gives us an update on the Kurdish people.

Yesterday, the whistleblower's letter was released. Then the New York Times reported that the mystery person is a CIA agent. Journalist Daniel Lazare discusses his view on Trump. Director of 'Ukraine on Fire' Igor Lopatonok tells us exactly what happened in Ukraine. We bring on an actual CIA whistleblower, John Kiriakou, to explain the technical aspect of being a whistleblower.

Fukushima operators, the culprits of Japan's nuclear catastrophe, were acquitted. Natalie McGill, Correspondent on Redacted Tonight, gives the backstory of the event and how they were acquitted.