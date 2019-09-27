As President Trump Promised, The Transcript Was Released

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the transcript of the phone call between President Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. There is nothing impeachable in that document.

Guests:

Niko House - Political Activist & Broadcast Journalist | Tulsi Opposing Impeachment over Zelensky Call

Jason Goodman - Founder of 'Crowdsource the Truth' | QUESTIONING Alan Dershowitz Over Epstein and Cernovich

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist and Syndicated Columnist | The Failure of the Push to Impeach Trump

Pat Ryan - AI Warfare Specialist | Money Laundering, Ukraine, and @BrockPierce

Tulsi Gabbard is bravely taking on the Deep State by opposing the impeachment inquiry. She will be in the next Democratic Presidential debate. Niko House, a political activist, talks about the uphill battle she has been fighting as she runs for president. Ted Rall, a political cartoonist, gives his leftist opinion on the impeachment news.

The Epstein saga has officially fallen out of the news cycle, even though there are so many important connections and stories within the story. Jason Goodman had an opportunity to question Alan Dershowitz regarding Epstein and capturing audio of the confrontation. He shares that audio on the show.

Steve Bannon, Ukraine, and Brock Pierce are interconnected in an interesting, complex web. AI Warfare Specialist Pat Ryan outlines how the virtual world ties into the current political environment.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com