How is President Trump Managing the Deep State?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the validity of corruption regarding Ukraine and Joe Biden. The focus is on Trump when it should be on Biden; the transcript has been released.

Guests:

Margaret Kimberley - 'Black Agenda Report' Editor and Senior Columnist | The Push To Impeach Trump

Hans Noel - Associate Professor of the Dept of Government at Georgetown University | Trump vs. California

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of 21st Century Wire | The Tense Situation in England

Philip Giraldi - Former CIA Officer | CIA Analyst Phil Giraldi on the Dangers of the Deep State

Bob Schlehuber - Producer for 'By Any Means Necessary' | More Calls for Impeachment: What's the Benefit for the Dems?

Nancy Pelosi has formally announced an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Margaret Kimberley the Editor of 'Black Agenda Report' talks about what might happen to Trump. Former CIA Officer Phil Giraldi discusses how Trump would be safe versus how he would be impeachable based on the transcript. Producer for 'By Any Means Necessary' Bob Schlehuber talks about his experience living in Ukraine and the reality of corruption.

With all of the talk about impeachment, Trump imposing on state laws, and the deep state's wrath, the study of federalism should be more popular. Associate professor of the Department of Government at Georgetown University Hans Noel joins the show for the first time to outline his research on federalism.

Brexit has turned into a political spectacle. Boris Johnson is in the battle of his career. Patrick Henningsen, the Founder of 21st Century Wire, updates us on the political environment in England.

