Weeding Out the Distractions in the Ukraine-Biden News

Guests:
Ray McGovern - Former CIA Officer | Background of the Trump-Biden-Ukraine Story
Medea Benjamin - Co-Founder of Code Pink | The Threat of War with Iran
Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Will the Media Ever Ask Joe Biden The Right Question
Ahsan Butt - Associate Professor of International Relations at George Mason University | The Conflict Over Kashmir
Fault Lines has a long history reporting on Ukraine's involvement in countless scandals, always recognising Joe Biden's questionable position. Former CIA Officer Ray McGovern gives his analysis on the situation. Jim Hoft, the founder of the Gateway Pundit, comes on the show to discuss whether the media will ignore his role in the story.
There are many reasons Iran is being bullied by the United States and Saudi Arabia. Co-Founder of Code Pink Medea Benjamin explains how we got to the brink of war with Iran.
Pakistan and India's conflict could lead to nuclear war before any other conflict in the world. Most news outlets ignore the dangerous battle over Kashmir. Associate Professor of International Relations at George Mason University Ahsan Butt outlines the history and current state of the conflict.
