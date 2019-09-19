Does Anyone Actually Trust Mike Pompeo?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss Mike Pompeo's trip to Saudi Arabia. He has yet to acknowledge the Houthis are responsible for the drone attack on the Saudi oil fields.

Guests:

Peter Lavelle - Host of 'Crosstalk' on RT | Aggravation in China and Pompeo in Saudi Arabia

Michael Klare - Author and Professor of Peace and World Security Studies at Hampshire College | What's Pompeo's Arctic Doctrine?

Miko Peled - Human Rights Activist and Author | Israel's Election and Netanyahu's Fate

Tony Kevin - Author of 'Return to Moscow' and Former Senior Australian Diplomat | How Did US-Russian Relations Degrade?

Brian Becker - Host of 'Loud and Clear' on Radio Sputnik | What is Socialism?

Mike Pompeo has been busy pinning the Saudi drone attack on Iran and attempting to take over Greenland. The host of 'Crosstalk' Peter Lavelle joins the show to discuss Pompeo's visit to Saudi Arabia. Michael Klare, professor of peace and world security studies at Hampshire College, comes on the show for the first time to explain "Pompeo's Arctic Doctrine."

Israel is in election season right now. Netanyahu could very well be out as Prime Minister and then charged with crimes. Miko Peled is a human rights activist and author. He outlines the political environment in Israel and the likelihood of another term for Netanyahu.

The "New Cold War" is being dangerously fueled by "Russophobia". Former Senior Australian Diplomat Tony Kevin explains his book 'Return to Moscow' thesis: "We are now in the thick of a ruthless but mostly covert Anglo-American alliance information war against Russia. In this war, individuals who speak up publicly in the cause of detente with Russia will be discouraged from public discourse."

Socialism has gotten a bad reputation but is transforming into the way of the future with Democratic candidates such as Bernie Sanders. A host of 'Loud and Clear' Brian Becker defines socialism and how the concept could push our country forward.

