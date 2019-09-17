Is the Establishment Losing Control of the Narratives?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss Saudi Arabia, Epstein, Russia, and the Democratic primaries. The establishment has been working overtime to control the narratives.

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of 21st Century Wire | Saudi Arabia, Epstein, Snowden, and Assange

Patrick Lawrence - Foreign Affairs Commentary for a Variety of Publications | Is The US Establishment Changing Its Tune on Russia?

Tim Canova - Law Professor and Former Candidate for Congress in Florida | The state of the Democratic primaries

Robert Driscoll - Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General of the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice | Part 1: Untangling The Lies About A 'Russian Spy'

The drone attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, where 5% of the world's oil is produced, has driven oil prices up and created an ambiguous future in the oil market. Founder of 21st Century Wire Patrick Henningsen discusses the potential consequences this attack has created.

The establishment has been relentlessly attacking Russia since 2016. As the narrative ages, it seems as though it is shifting. Patrick Lawrence is a foreign affairs commentator for a variety of publications. He joins the guys to discuss how the establishment is changing its tune. Maria Butina's lawyer Bob Driscoll discusses the lies against his client.

This upcoming presidential election is going to be insane. The Democratic primaries have not disappointed with viral moments, especially from Joe Biden. Former candidate for Congress in Florida Tim Canova analyzes the primaries.

