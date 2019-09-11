The 18th Anniversary and We Are Still in Afghanistan

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan remember the grim day 18 years ago that claimed thousands of lives, September 11th. Yesterday, Trump tweeted that war hawk John Bolton was asked to resign.

Guests:

Stephen Lendman - Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | John Bolton FIRED: How Did He Affect U.S. Politics

Matthew Weiss - Writer and Director | He Saved Lives on 9/11 - Who Was the Man in the Red Bandana?

Dominic Carter - Reporter for Verizon FIOS News | How Do We Remember 9/11 Today? And What Was It Like To Be In New York City?

Whitney Webb - Staff Writer at Mint Press News | 9/11's 'Dancing Israelis' ... Jeffrey Epstein's Silicon Valley Network

Tami Michaels - Interior Design Talk Show Host and 9/11 Eye Witness | What Was 9/11 Like? Hear From Someone Who Was There

Yesterday, President Trump tweeted "I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House." Writer and Geopolitical Analyst Stephen Lendman expresses that he is skeptical of these changes happening in the Trump Administration.

Today is the 18th anniversary of the horrific September 11th terror attacks. We have four guests with different connections to that day.

Matthew Weiss is the writer and director of the film 'Man in Red Bandana' that tells the story of Welles Crowther, a hero on that day. Dominic Carter is a reporter for Verizon FIOS news in New York and on that day, had to go into the city to cover the tragedy. Whitney Webb, a staff writer at Mint Press News, discusses her article about 'Dancing Israelis'. Lastly, Tami Michaels, interior design talk show host, was across the street when the attack happened in New York. She has audio tape and was part of a pre-trial hearing in Guantanamo Bay related to the attack.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com