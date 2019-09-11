Who Was the CIA Informant Pulled Out of Russia?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan analyse the New York Times article that broke last night titled "CIA Informant Extracted from Russia Had Sent Secrets to US for Decades."

Guests:

Mark Sleboda - International Relations & Security Analyst | CIA Spy Exfiltrated from Russia, Facebook/Google Interference in Russian Elections

Patrick Henningsen - Journalist & Founder of 21stCenturyWire.com | CHAOS in Parliament Over Brexit

Andrew Pollack - Author of 'Why Meadow Died' and Father of Parkland Victim | 'Why Meadow Died' - Father of Parkland Victim Meadow Pollack On What Lead to Her Death

Larry Johnson - Former CIA Analyst | Comey, the 2020 Election Cycle, and the CIA's Russian Spy

Bob Schlehuber - Producer for 'By Any Means Necessary' | What's ACTUALLY Happening in Hong Kong?

A New York Times article broke last night about a CIA informant, Russia, and the 2016 elections. International relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda discusses the story and the significance of Facebook and Google in other elections. Later on the show, former CIA Analyst, Larry Johnson discusses the same article as well as what may happen to Comey.

Parliament in the UK is in complete chaos over Brexit. Patrick Henningsen, the founder of 21st Century Wire, gives us the latest update on Boris Johnson and the monumental Brexit deadline that is fast approaching.

As Congress returns from summer break, the agenda includes addressing gun policy. The father of a Parkland High School shooting victim, Andrew Pollack, wrote the manual 'Why Meadow Died' outlining the policies that failed him and his family, as well as a guide for parents to ensure safety for their children at school.

Sputnik correspondent Bob Schlehuber talks about what he saw when he was in Hong Kong covering the protest.

