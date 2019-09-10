The Secret Meeting is No Longer a Secret

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan cover the canceled talks with Taliban leaders. A former History Instructor at West Point and retired US Army Officer deep dives into the story.

Guests:

Michael Yon - Photographer | What's Actually Happening in Hong Kong?

Philip Giraldi - Former CIA Case Officer and Army Intelligence Officer | Did Jeffrey Epstein Work for Mossad?

Jamarl Thomas - Progressive Political Commentator | BoJo Under Fire & Maybe Resignation

Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | Withdrawal From Afghanistan Slowed by Cancelled Talks with Taliban

The Hong Kong protests are still going strong. Photographer Michael Yon joins the show to discuss what he is seeing in Hong Kong. We will have our Sputnik Correspondent Bob Schlehuber on the show tomorrow to discuss what he saw when he was on the ground.

Jeffrey Epstein's network was deep and expansive. Philip Giraldi, a former CIA officer, wrote a great article discussing Epstein's connection to Mossad. He comes on the show to go over the piece.

Boris Johnson is in the battle of his career as he fights for Brexit. Jamarl Thomas has been covering Brexit for two years. The progressive political commentator gives a great description of the "fascinating politics" happening in the UK.

News broke that President Trump scheduled, then canceled a meeting with Taliban leaders at Camp David. Retired US Army Officer Danny Sjursen talks about the timeline for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

