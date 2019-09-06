Is Boris Johnson the Right Man for the Job?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan focus on Brexit and Boris Johnson. The world is watching Boris Johnson.

Guests:

Neil Clark - Journalist and Broadcaster | What's Happening in Great Britain? Has Brexit Been Scuttled Or Merely Delayed? Where Will BoJo Go From Here?

Glenn Herman - 2nd Amendment Activist and Founder of New York City Guns | Will Walmart Stop Selling Guns?

Gordon Dimmack - Independent Media Reporter | Boris Johnson's Brexit Crisis

John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer and Host of 'Loud and Clear' | Who is Jeremy Hammond and What Does His Detention Mean for Intelligence Abuse?

Lately, Brexit news has been breaking multiple times a day. This morning, Boris Johnson's brother resigned over the Brexit issue. Journalist Neil Clark is interviewed to explain where Boris Johnson will go from here. Then later in the show, Gordon Dimmack, independent media reporter, gives his analysis of the situation.

Guns are a very sensitive issue right now. People on the left and right may not agree on what changes need to be made, but most can agree changes are necessary. Glenn Herman, NRA instructor and Founder of New York City Guns gives his expert opinion on how guns should be regulated.

If you do not know who WikiLeaks source Jeremy Hammond is, the last segment is a must-hear. Former CIA Officer John Kiriakou gives us an update on Assange and explains all of the moving parts involved.

