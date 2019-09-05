Boris Johnson Calls for an Election

Guests:
Patrick Henningsen - Founder of 21st Century Wire | Parliamentary Prorogation, Brexit, and Assange
Demetrius Minor - Director of Community Engagement for Americans for Prosperity Florida | What's Going to Happen in the 2020 Elections?
Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro - Speaker and Author | Zionism and Israeli Aggression
Boris Johnson and Brexit are dominating the headlines in Europe. Founder of 21st Century Wire, Patrick Henningsen joins the show to help us understand exactly what is going on in the United Kingdom.
As Congress returns and we move deeper into campaigning season, we can expect the next few months to be very entertaining. First-time guest Demetrius Minor, Director of Community Engagement for Americans for Prosperity Florida, gives his analysis on each candidate.
Israel is always a point of contention, but tensions are increasing. We bring Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro back on the show to discuss the relationship between Zionism and Israel.
