Dr. Robert Epstein on Google: 'No One Can Counteract What They Are Doing'

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan touch on domestic and foreign politics. Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has been excluded from the next debate and Boris Johnson accomplished his Parliament suspension plan.

Guests:

Zach Daniel - Emmy Award-Winning Chief Meteorologist | How is The Sunshine State Preparing for Hurricane Dorian?

Niko House - Political Activist and Broadcast Journalist | How Did Tulsi Gabbard Get Pushed Out of the Running By the DNC's Opaque System?

James Carey - Editor at GeoPolitics Alert | What Are the Repercussions of BoJo Calling Down the Queen?

Dr. Robert Epstein - Senior Research Psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology | Learn About Google's Control of Politics and Public Opinion

Hurricane Dorian could energize hurricane season which has been otherwise very calm. Emmy Award-winning Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel discusses the storm's activity and the state of emergency declared by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The 2020 Presidential Election is already captivating. Candidates are starting to drop out and it seems as though the major news outlets are using opaque criteria to qualify hopefuls for the next round of debates. Niko House, the host of Mi Casa Es Su Casa, explains the trending hashtag: #TulsiDidntQualifyParty.

The United Kingdom's Brexit plan has been quite the spectacle since the referendum in 2016. The Editor of GeoPolitics Alert James Carey spells out what the Queen's Parliament suspension approval means for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit plan.

Google has been in the spotlight for its alleged involvement in the voting process. Dr. Robert Epstein, the Senior Research Psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, has been hit hard by the mainstream media for his study on Google. He illustrates exactly what his experiment consisted of and how blindsided he was with the backlash, which was fueled by Hillary Clinton.

