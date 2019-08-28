Is Corporate Media Intentionally Ignoring the Overstock CEO Story?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan focus on Maria Butina and the Overstock CEO. The major news outlets are not covering this adequately, even though the story is massive.

Guests:

Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army Officer and Former History Instructor at West Point | How Was Tulsi Gabbard Right About Syria?

Bob Driscoll - Attorney of Maria Butina | What Would RBG's Departure Mean for the American Judiciary? And What's with Patrick Byrne?

Pat Ryan - AI Warfare Specialist | The Overstock CEO's Background Dealing with the Mob

Virginia Kruta - Associate Editor at the Daily Caller | Should Russia Be Allowed Back into the G-7?

Ryan Cristian - Founder of The Last American Vagabond | The Israeli Beirut Bombings and the Johnson & Johnson Judgment

Democratic Presidential Candidate, Tulsi Gabbard, has been transparent regarding her views on regime change wars, the military-industrial complex, and, most controversially, Syria. Danny Sjursen, a former history instructor at West Point, comes on the show to discuss his article, "Tulsi Gabbard was Right About Syria."

It seems as though corporate media has decided not to spotlight the Overstock.com CEO's ties to intelligence and other powerful entities. Our first guest on this topic, Bob Driscoll is the attorney of Maria Butina and gives us an update of her overall case. The second guest on this topic, Pat Ryan explains Patrick Byrne's background and connections to the mob.

President Donald Trump made his position very clear throughout the G-7 summit, Russia should be allowed back in the group. Associate Editor at the Daily Caller, Virginia Kruta, outlines what happened at the G-7 meeting and the press conference that capped off the event.

If one country was attacking multiple countries, it would be covered by all of the big news outlets; that is not the case with Israel. Fault Lines regular, Ryan Cristian, founder of the Last American Vagabond, discusses exactly what is going on in the Middle East.

