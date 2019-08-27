Is G-7 Capable of Delivering on Bold Promises?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan cover the G7 summit. All of the top countries leaders, with the exception of Russia, are in attendance trying to close deals that will protect the economy from the global trade war and Brexit.

Guests:

Patrick Henningsen - Founder of 21st Century Wire | The US Trade War with China is Growing as Macron Lets Iran Dip Its Toe In at the G7

Sean Blackmon - Host of 'By Any Means Necessary' | Are Police Powers Changing? Is Police Culture Changing?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a lengthy to-do list for his first G7 summit in the new position. Patrick Henningsen, the founder of 21st Century Wire, joins the show to discuss what deals are being made and what deals are not.

There is a national debate on the powers and operations of police in America. The host of 'By Any Means Necessary' Sean Blackmon discusses his view on whether there is any meaningful progression in the transparency of police.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com