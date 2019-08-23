President Trump's Inept Handling of Geopolitics

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan exchange views on comparing our current leadership to that of the 1960s. Jamarl Thomas from the Progressive Soapbox joins the show as a guest host.

Guests:

Teodrose Fikre - Chair of Ethiopians for Constitutional Monarchy | What Happened to American Leadership in the 60s?

Henry Gross - Youngest Performer at Woodstock | Singer-Songwriter Henry Gross on Woodstock History & His Recent Work

Jamarl Thomas - Progressive Political Commentator | Media Blackouts in Indian Kashmir & Media Spotlights on Hong Kong

Stephen Lendman - Geopolitical Analyst | Iranian Missile Systems and Tension, and the Great Amazonian Conflagration

Randi Nord - Co-Founder of Geopolitics Alert | The Genocide in Yemen



The United States was led by great men once upon a time. Leaders such as JFK and Martin Luther King Jr. inspired hope and necessary change but were assassinated in cold blood. Teodrose Fikre, chair of Ethiopians for Constitutional Monarchy, comes in studio to discuss the danger of being a leader pushing for change.

Woodstock Festival just celebrated its 50th anniversary. In honor of this benchmark, Henry Gross, singer, shares his best stories about the festival. He is the youngest musician to perform at Woodstock, many years ago.

The Amazon rainforest, supplier of an enormous amount of the Earth's oxygen, is up in flames, intentionally. Geopolitical analyst, Stephen Lendman, explains the politics behind the wildfire and then gives us an analysis of tensions in Iran.

The mainstream media does not give the genocide in Yemen any attention. Fault Lines discusses the humanitarian crisis occurring right now with Randi Nord, co-founder of Geopolitics Alert. Randi has been relentless in her research regarding the wars in the Middle East.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com