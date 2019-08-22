All Roads Lead to Immigration

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss President Trump's latest immigration proposals with guests from both sides of the spectrum. Many of the issues at the forefront are not divided by party affiliation, but by much broader interests.

Guests:

Andrew Arthur - Resident Fellow in Law and Policy at the Center for Immigration Studies | From the Right: Is Trump's New Immigration Plan Reasonable?

Susan Pai - Immigration Attorney | From the Left: What's The Truth About Trump's New Immigration Plan?

Vanessa Beeley - International Investigative Journalist | UK Supports 'Protecting Christians'... While Backing Syrian Christian-Killing Terrorists

Whitney Webb - Staff Writer at Mint Press News | Jeffrey Epstein's Deep Connections to Intelligence and Political Heads

President Trump has been confronting immigration since the day he took office, creating an insurmountable divide between Republicans and Democrats. On the right, Andrew Arthur, Resident Fellow in Law and Policy at the Center for Immigration Studies, outlines history, numbers, and why Trump's plans are reasonable. Susan Pai, an immigration attorney, gives voice to the left perspective on the issue.

Syria continues to be a warzone and ignored by mainstream media. International investigative journalist, Vanessa Beeley, brings forth astounding research on the intense conflict and oppression happening right now in Syria.

New information exposing Epstein's web of disgraceful behavior is surfacing daily. Phenomenal staff writer, Whitney Webb, links big names to the scandal, with facts to back it up. She has been on all different media outlets discussing her series of Epstein articles.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com