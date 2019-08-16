Rep. Ilhan Omar NOT Welcome in Israel; Rashida Tlaib Allowed to Visit Family

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss the Israeli government's decision to block Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from entering the country. Subsequently, Israel announced that Rep. Tlaib will be permitted to enter Israel to visit her elderly grandmother, but the initial ban has sparked outrage.

Guests:

Teodrose Fikre - Co-Founder of GhionJournal.com & Chair of 'Ethiopians for Constitutional Monarchy' | Increasing Awareness About Mental Health Issues

Tom Luongo - Geopolitical Analyst and Publisher of the Gold Goats 'n Guns Newsletter | US Economy Fluctuations & Media Coverage of Jeffrey Epstein's Death

Oftentimes, there is a stigma associated with mental illness that makes individuals dealing with mental health issues unwilling to talk about their personal challenges and to seek professional help. Writer and Political Commentator Teodrose Fikre joins the hosts in-studio for a conversation about the importance of increasing awareness about mental health issues, why mental illness is considered a taboo topic, how improvements in technology have impacted society, and how depression/social anxiety can effect how people function.

For the final two segments, Geopolitical Analyst Tom Luongo joins the show to discuss recent volatility in the financial markets and the current stability of the US economy. They also delve into how President Trump's economic advisors influence his policy making decisions and the correlation between Trump's words and fluctuations in the financial markets. Additionally, they talk about some of the key details from Jeffrey Epstein's past and how the media has reported on Epstein's death.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com