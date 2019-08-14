Evolution of Political Zionism

Guests:

Cynthia McKinney - Former Member of Congress | Religious Conflicts and Border Disputes in India, Pakistan and Myanmar

Michael Krieger - Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com | Thoughts on Jeffrey Epstein's Death and Media Efforts to Control Narratives

Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro - Speaker & Author | Zionism, Jewish Identity, and the Politics of Israel

Religious and political tension in Southern Asian countries including India, Pakistan, and Myanmar could escalate into increasingly violent situations if leaders in this region are unable to control these disputes. Former Member of Congress Cynthia McKinney returns to the show to breakdown the details related to these different conflicts, the views of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, and what could happen if border battles and religious hostility in this region become further inflamed.

The death of Jeffrey Epstein has been viewed by many as an unsurprising event given Epstein's sordid history and the damaging information he likely knew about certain powerful individuals. Michael Krieger, Founder of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com, joins the hosts for a conversation about the details surrounding Epstein's death and how media reports about Epstein have evolved in recent years. They also discuss the current whereabouts of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's association with Les Wexner, how the public is reacting to Epstein's death, and where the Epstein case goes from here.

For the final two segments, Garland and Lee are joined in-studio by Speaker & Author Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro for a discussion about the topics of political Zionism and the foundational tenants of the Jewish religion. Together they go in detail about the history of Zionism, the nature of Jewish identity, and conflicts between the Jewish religion and how the country of Israel operates politically.

