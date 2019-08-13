Jeffrey Epstein Dies in Prison: Will the Story Disappear With Him?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss the death of Jeffrey Epstein and the reporting that has occurred in the wake of this event. Why are reports that Epstein apparently committed suicide raising eyebrows, and how has the mainstream media sought to control narratives surrounding Epstein's death?

Guests:

Bob Schlehuber - Producer for 'By Any Means Necessary' | Democratic Presidential Candidates Make Pitch to Voters at Iowa State Fair

Patrick Henningsen - Journalist & Founder of: 21stCenturyWire.com | Details Surrounding the Death of Jeffrey Epstein

Whitney Webb - Staff Writer at MintPressNews.com | Jeffrey Epstein's Death and Media Efforts to Control the Narrative

Over the weekend, several Democratic Presidential candidates travelled to Des Moines, Iowa to attend the Iowa State Fair in an effort to increase their support in the state that will kick off the Presidential Primary season next February. Bob Schlehuber, Producer for 'By Any Means Necessary,' covered this weekend's events at the Iowa State Fair, and he joins Garland and Lee on today's show to discuss how the public responded to different candidates, the issues that resonate most with Democratic voters in Iowa, and the importance of the Iowa Caucuses in the Presidential nomination process.

News reports broke on Saturday morning that Jeffrey Epstein had died after being found unresponsive in his prison cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, New York. The death has been ruled by official sources as an apparent suicide. Patrick Henningsen, Journalist & Founder of 21stCenturyWire.com, returns to the program to talk with the hosts about the details surrounding Epstein's death, the reactions to this story from different elements of the media, theories and stories that went viral following Epstein's death, and who some of Epstein's highest profile connections were.

For the final two segments, Garland and Lee are joined by MintPressNews.com Staff Writer Whitney Webb for a discussion about Jeffrey Epstein's death and some of the disinformation that has recently been floating in the media related to Epstein.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com