12:06 GMT +310 August 2019
    Cinematography and the Production of War Propaganda

    Fault Lines
    On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon discuss how the 'White Helmets' in Syria have used professional-level video production to create images to further certain narratives in war-torn areas. Why has this tactic been relatively effective, and what role do these videos serve in an overall propaganda strategy?

    Guests:

    Andrew Spannaus - Author of the Book: Original Sins. Globalization, Populism, and the Six Contradictions of the European Union | RussiaGate's Political Impact Outside of the United States

    Dr. Lakisha Jenkins - Registered Herbalist & Founding President of the 'California Cannabis Industry Association' | Can Marijuana Help to Treat Anxiety and Depression?

    Vanessa Beeley - Investigative Journalist | How have the 'White Helmets' Impacted Views on Events in Syria?

    Jason Goodman of 'CrowdSource the Truth' | How is Alan Dershowitz Connected to Jeffrey Epstein?

    Bob Schlehuber - Producer for 'By Any Means Necessary' | Democratic Presidential Candidates Travel to the Midwest for the Iowa State Fair

    While RussiaGate and anti-Russian narratives have had a major impact on the political climate in the United States, RussiaGate-connected stories have also left their mark on different countries around the world. Italian-based Journalist and Author Andrew Spannaus returns to the program to discuss how RussiaGate has impacted Italy's internal politics, Italy's current relationships with the United States, European Union, and Russia, the purpose of the organization known as the 'Integrity Initiative,' and how populist movements have been exploited by different elements of the political establishment. 

    Some people believe that responsibly using cannabis products is a superior option for treating anxiety and depression compared to many of the prescription drugs currently used for these conditions. Dr. Lakisha Jenkins, the Founding President of the 'California Cannabis Industry Association,' joins the hosts to talk about what she views as some of the medical benefits of marijuana, legal challenges surrounding cannabis-related issues, and the relationship between the cannabis industry and large pharmaceutical companies.

    The group referred to as the 'White Helmets' has been instrumental in shaping public opinion about events in Syria. Investigative Journalist Vanessa Beeley has covered the 'White Helmets' in great detail, and she joins today's episode of 'Fault Lines' to talk about how this group operates, some of its prominent members, how their video footage functions as war propaganda, and the ways in which their videos have been used by the Western mainstream media.

    Prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz has been under a great deal of scrutiny in recent weeks because of his association with Jeffrey Epstein, who is currently in prison. Jason Goodman of 'CrowdSource the Truth' interviewed Dershowitz earlier this year, and he joins the show to talk about what he learned during his interview with Dershowitz, the connection between Dershowitz and Epstein, and what this could all mean from a legal perspective.

    For the final segment, Garland and Lee are joined by 'By Any Means Necessary' Producer Bob Schlehuber who is in Des Moines, Iowa to cover the Iowa State Fair which is being attended by many of the Democratic Presidential candidates. Together, the hosts talk with Schlehuber about the political significance of the Iowa State Fair, the different candidates who will be in attendance, and the importance of having a strong grassroots ground-game to succeed in next February's Iowa Caucuses. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

     

