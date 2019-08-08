Struggling With Anxiety, What Should You Do?

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Lee Stranahan and Garland Nixon talk with Internal Medicine Physician Annette Bosworth about how to deal with issues of anxiety and steps to take for improving daily life. Later the hosts discuss the positives and negatives of medication for anxiety/depression and if these should be considered safe to use.

Guests:

Stephen Lendman - Writer and Geopolitical Analyst | US-Venezuela Relations & The Trajectory of US Foreign Policy

Dr. Bosworth - Internal Medicine Physician & Author | Understanding and Dealing with Issues of Anxiety

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist & Syndicated Columnist | Why Congress Fails to Enact Meaningful Legislation

Ryan Cristián - Founder and Editor of 'The Last American Vagabond' | Are Anxiety/Depression Drugs Dangerous & Are "Pre-Crime" Laws on the Horizon?

The United States government has been aggressively targeting the economy of Venezuela in an effort to put pressure on President Nicolás Maduro to step down from his position. Writer and Geopolitical Analyst Stephen Lendman returns to the show for a discussion about US-Venezuela relations, past US foreign policy involvement in Syria and Iraq, and how Presidential candidates tend to posture about policies they will implement with regards to international events should they win the Presidency.

Problems related to anxiety can have major negative impacts on an individual's life and how they function on a day-to-day basis. Internal Medicine Physician Annette Bosworth joins today's episode of 'Fault Lines' to inform listeners about some of the symptoms of anxiety, why diagnosing anxiety can be challenging even for medical professionals, and things that can cause anxiety to worsen. She also gives advice for how to improve anxiety issues, manage neurotic thinking patterns, and to talk about how meditation can benefit those living with anxiety.

Every election cycle candidates for Congress campaign to the American people about the policies and various types of legislation they will work to pass should they be elected to office. Despite these campaign promises, Congress rarely seems to take action on major issues. Political Cartoonist Ted Rall joins the hosts to discuss the prevalence of this trend, how big money interests direct the Congressional agenda, and how the American public gets exploited throughout this process.

For the final two segments, Garland and Lee are joined by Ryan Cristián, Founder and Editor of 'The Last American Vagabond,' for a conversation about the pros and cons of taking medication to treat depression/anxiety and the connection between some of these prescription drugs and high rates of suicide. They also discuss the concept of "pre-crime" style laws becoming a reality, how the government may look to define some ideas as dangerous, and why certain political beliefs might become associated with violent behavior.

